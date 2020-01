BUENOS AIRES, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity fell 1.9% year-on-year in November, the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said on Thursday, marking the fourth straight month of decline.

November’s result beat analyst expectations in a Reuters poll which estimated an average contraction of 3.3% year-on-year. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)