Argentina expects 2020 primary fiscal surplus of 1.0% -minister

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Argentina expects a primary fiscal surplus of 1.0% of gross domestic product next year, Treasury Minister Hernan Lacunza said during a news conference on Monday to present the South American country’s 2020 budget.

The recession-hit country which is also grappling with stubbornly high levels of inflation is expected to have a primary deficit of 0.5% this year, the government added.

Argentina’s economy is expected to grow by 1.0% next year, after contracting 2.6% in 2019, according to projections contained in the budget bill.

