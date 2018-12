BUENOS AIRES, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso strengthened 1.19 percent to 37.90 per U.S. dollar on Friday as operators positioned themselves for the end of the year, traders said, leaving the local currency about 51 percent weaker on the year despite the last-minute uptick.

Argentine financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for the New Year holiday.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama