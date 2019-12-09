UPDATE 2-Argentine peso, bonds open neutral in first session after new Cabinet named

(Adds background, bylines, updates country risk spreads)

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina’s currency and bond markets opened stable on Monday, the first session since President-elect Alberto Fernandez signaled policy changes by naming the Cabinet that will serve his government when he is sworn in on Tuesday.

With the peso unchanged at 59.99 per U.S. dollar, the central bank offered to sell $50 million in reserves as part of its policy of controlling the currency’s fall. The peso has weakened 83.75% over the last four years.

Bond risk spreads, meanwhile, tightened slightly, showing the market had factored in Fernandez’s heterodox Cabinet picks.

Sovereign risk spreads fell 29 basis points to 2,288 over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, having blown out from the 480 basis points where it stood when outgoing President Mauricio Macri, a proponent of free markets, took office in late 2015.

Inflation has also risen under Macri, while Latin America’s No. 3 economy has stalled. Consumer prices are up more than 50% so far this year after a 47.6% rise in 2018.

Fernandez named Martin Guzman, 37, as his economy chief responsible for sparking growth, taming inflation and steering restructuring negotiations with creditors and the International Monetary Fund over around $100 billion in debt.

Guzman, an academic and protégé of Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz, is an expert in the field of bond restructurings. He opposed Macri’s austerity drive, which included public utility subsidy cuts that jacked up power and heating bills paid by Argentine families and businesses.

Those utility bill increases fueled the double-digit inflation that dogged Macri’s four years in power, killed his once-high popularity and undermined his re-election campaign.

Markets had been on edge since Fernandez thumped Macri in the August primary election. The lopsided victory signaled a shift away from Macri’s pro-business policy stance. The inauguration will take place around midday on Tuesday.

Fernandez also named economist Miguel Angel Pesce as central bank chief. Pesce had criticized the orthodox approach of the bank under Macri. Matias Kulfas, who previously held government and central bank positions, was named production minister.

Hours after the appointments were announced, the International Monetary Fund, which agreed to a $57 billion financing program with Argentina last year, congratulated Guzman, Kulfas and Pesce on their new positions.

“We look forward to working with them,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Twitter.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; additional reporting by Hernan Nessi and Gabriel Burin; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Steve Orlofsky