Noticias de Mercados
April 6, 2020 / 1:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Argentine peso opens 0.12% weaker after debt announcement - traders

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso currency opened 0.12% weaker at 64.99 per U.S. dollar on Monday, traders said, after the government announced it plans to delay local debt payments.

Argentina plans to postpone payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under local law until the end of the year, according to a decree released late on Sunday, in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The decree does not affect the just under $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law that Argentina is currently in talks to restructure with creditors.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below