UPDATE 2-Argentine bonds, shares rise on local-law debt moratorium -traders

(Recasts with bond market price movement, analyst quote)

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentine bond prices popped higher and country risk spreads tightened on Monday after the government announced a planned moratorium on local debt payments to ease what it has called an unsustainable financial burden.

Over the counter government bonds rose 1.2% and the Merval stock index rose 3.5% after losing 30% in March. Country risk spreads were also stronger on Monday, tightening 22 basis points to 3,661 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper, according to JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus.

Argentina aims to postpone until the end of the year payments on up to $10 billion of dollar debt that was issued under local law, according to a decree released late on Sunday, in a bid to relieve pressure over looming foreign currency payments.

The government decree does not affect Argentina’s nearly $70 billion in foreign currency debt issued under international law, currently the focus of restructuring talks with creditors.

“We read yesterday’s decision as a sign that the government wants to win time to put together a comprehensive debt restructuring during the first half of the year, prioritizing avoidance of default on external debt,” local consultancy Elypsis said in a note to clients.

Others said Monday’s markets rally was a sign that, after weeks of bond prices getting smashed lower by default fears coupled with global uncertainty over coronavirus, the market had nowhere to go but up.

Argentina’s government had previously said it was looking to restructure $83 billion in foreign currency debt under both international and local law. Delaying payments on local-law debt could give Argentina breathing room and may enable it more easily to pay foreign-law bonds. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)