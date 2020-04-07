Noticias de Mercados
April 7, 2020 / 1:41 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 40 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's economic outlook darkens amid virus outbreak, economists say

Cassandra Garrison

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

(Adds details, context)

By Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES, April 6 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic outlook for 2020 has darkened abruptly amid a global coronavirus pandemic, a central bank poll showed on Monday, a major hit as the country tries to emerge from recession and stave off a damaging sovereign default.

The monthly poll showed gross domestic product estimated to shrink 4.3% this year as Argentina grapples with the economic toll of the deadly virus that has led to the country closing its borders and imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The number was down sharply from a 1.2% contraction forecast in the previous month’s central bank poll of economists.

Argentina’s center-left Peronist government has made reviving the economy, stuck in reverse for the last two years, a key focus, particularly important as it looks to renegotiate around $83 billion in debts with creditors.

The grains powerhouse also owes around $44 billion to major backer the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has supported the government’s claims its debts are unsustainable.

The central poll showed inflation at 40% in 2020, maintaining the previous estimate in the same poll taken by the monetary authority a month earlier. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below