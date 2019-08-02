Argentina GDP to drop 1.5% in 2019 vs previous forecast of 1.4% -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s gross domestic product is expected to contract 1.5% this year, according to a monthly central bank poll of analysts published on Friday, slightly steeper than the 1.4% drop forecast in the same poll released in early July.

Economic growth for 2020 was estimated in the survey of 51 analysts at 2.0 versus the previous poll’s forecast of 2.2%.

Inflation expectations for this year remained unchanged at 40% while next year’s increase in consumer prices was seen at 28%, a touch higher than the previous poll’s forecast of 27%. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Tom Brown)