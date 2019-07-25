Argentina economic activity rises in May, first monthly gain in over a year

BUENOS AIRES, July 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity rose 2.6% in May from the same month a year ago, the first rise in over a year as the South American nation looks to dig itself out of a crippling recession ahead of presidential elections later this year.

The rise, which topped analyst estimates, broke a run of 12 consecutive months of falling economic activity, an important barometer of growth.

Economic activity in Argentina had fallen 1.3% in April versus the same month in 2018. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Chang)