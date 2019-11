BUENOS AIRES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 446.172 billion pesos ($7.476 million) in tax revenue in October, up 42.8% versus the same month last year, the government’s AFIP tax authority reported on Friday.

Twelve-month inflation in Latin America’s third biggest economy was 53.5% through September of this year.

