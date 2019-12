BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 474.87 billion pesos ($7.92 billion) in tax revenue in November, up 58.2% versus the same month last year, the government’s AFIP tax authority reported on Monday.

Twelve-month inflation in Latin America’s third biggest economy was 50.5% through October of this year. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Marguerita Choy)