BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank said it purchased $50 million in the foreign exchange market on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the monetary authority, marking the third straight day of interventions aimed at controlling the strength of the peso.

The bank bought $50 million on both Tuesday and Wednesday as part of its effort to keep the peso in a trading band agreed with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein)