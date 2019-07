BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentine tax revenue was 454.442 billion pesos ($10.7 billion) in June, up 52.1% compared with the same month last year, the government’s AFIP tax authority reported on Monday.

Inflation in Latin America’s third biggest economy was 57.3 percent through May of this year, and is expected by analysts to have eased to 57 percent through June, on a 12-month basis.

Reporting by reporting by Jorge Iorio, writing by Jorge Otaola and Hugh Bronstein