BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 450.9 billion pesos ($10.27 billion) in July tax revenue, up 53.4% from the same month last year, the government reported on Thursday.

Inflation accounted for much of the increase in tax receipts. Rolling 12-month inflation was running at 55.8% in June.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis