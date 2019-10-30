Argentine President-elect's economic transition team would include advisers Kulfas, Todesca - spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez would include advisers Matias Kulfas and Cecilia Todesca in any economic transition team, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as markets watch for the make-up of the Peronist’s likely core economic team.

Kulfas and Todesca are both economists who held senior roles at Argentina’s central bank during the administration of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Nick Zieminski