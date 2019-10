BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank was set to offer four dollar reserve sales of $200 million each on Friday, traders said, as the peso opened 0.58% weaker at 60.15 to the dollar ahead of a presidential election on Sunday. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

