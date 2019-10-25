UPDATE 1-Argentine central bank poised to intervene as peso wilts

(Adds political and foreign exchange market context)

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank was set to offer four dollar sales of $200 million each on Friday, traders said, as the peso opened down 0.58% at 60.15 to the dollar before Sunday’s presidential election.

The battered currency weakened by 1.34% on Thursday, even after the central bank sold $346 million in reserves to ease its fall, three days before a presidential election that has increased uncertainty over the recession- and inflation-racked economy.

The peso has shed 84% of its value since the inauguration in late 2015 of President Mauricio Macri, an advocate of open markets who has failed to solve Argentina’s long-standing economic problems.

Macri is expected to lose his bid for a second term on Sunday to Alberto Fernandez, a Peronist whose alliance with former president and populist icon Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has unnerved investors. Former leader Fernandez de Kirchner is running as Alberto Fernandez's vice presidential candidate.