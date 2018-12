BUENOS AIRES, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 33.770 billion pesos ($887 million) in November, up 13.9 percent from the same period the prior year, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters