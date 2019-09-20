Argentine posts August primary surplus of 13.7 bln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a primary fiscal surplus in August of 13.75 billion pesos ($242.68 million), the Ministry of Treasury said in a statement on Friday, versus a steep deficit in the same month a year earlier.

That took the primary surplus in the first eight months of the year to 48.3 billion pesos, which the Treasury said was 0.2% of gross domestic product.

Argentina is aiming for a primary fiscal balance this year as the country looks to rein in public debts, though that is coming under pressure amid swirling economic turmoil prompting the government to up spending to protect a hard-hit population. ($1 = 56.6600 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Maximilian Heath Editing by Leslie Adler)