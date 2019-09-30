Argentina orders public entities to invest spare cash in local Treasury paper

Noticias de Mercados
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - State-controlled entities in Argentina were ordered by the government on Monday to invest spare cash in Treasury notes of up to 180 days to ensure short-term fiscal financing, as the country wrestles with uncertainty ahead of the October election.

Businesses like state-controlled energy company YPF and national air carrier Aerolineas Argentina are subject to the government decree, published in the official gazette.

The measure was taken “as a result of the financial and exchange rate instability that the Nation’s economy is going through,” the decree said.

The peso currency has weakened 21% since the Aug. 11 primary vote, in which business-friendly President Maurico Macri was beaten by populist-leaning rival Alberto Fernandez, who is now the clear front-runner ahead of the Oct. 27 general election.

