Argentina economic activity down 2.6 percent in 2018 - stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity fell 2.6 percent in 2018 versus the previous year, government statistics agency Indec said on Wednesday, underscoring the turmoil that dragged the South American country into recession last year.

In December, monthly economic activity was 7.0 percent lower than the same month the prior year, following a 7.5 percent dip in November. The monthly data is seen as a leading indicator of Argentina’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)