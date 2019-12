BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy contracted 1.7% in the third quarter versus the same 2018 period, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The contraction follows a brief upturn for the economy when it grew 0.6% in the second quarter of the year, which was its first rise since the start of 2018.

