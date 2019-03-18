IMF team approves Argentina third review, unlocks $10.87 bln in funds

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has reached a staff-level agreement with Argentina over its third review of the country’s economic progress under a financing deal agreed last year, the IMF said on Monday, which would unlock around $10.87 billion.

The disbursement, part of a $56.3 billion standby financing deal to help Argentina recover from an economic crisis that has rocked the South American nation over the last year, is subject to approval from the IMF executive board. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Chang)