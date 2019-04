BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - Argentina has asked for a waiver from the International Monetary Fund to give the country time to provide fiscal data needed to complete the third economic review of its $56 billion standby financing agreement, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“It is a technical detail,” the spokesman said, adding that the data was not available at the end of March when it was originally expected to be provided to the IMF.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio