UPDATE 1-Argentina requests waiver to allow time to provide data in IMF deal review

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - Argentina has requested a waiver from the International Monetary Fund to allow more time to provide fiscal data as part of the fund’s third review of a $56.3 billion standby financing deal agreed last year, a Treasury spokesman said on Wednesday.

The matter was “simply a question of availability of certain data,” a spokesman for the treasury told Reuters.

Some data was not available at the end of March when it was originally expected to have been provided to the IMF, he said.

“At the close of the review, some fiscal data were not available,” the spokesman said, adding that an IMF staff team supported the approval of the waiver request.

Argentina and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement in March regarding the review, paving the way for the fund to disburse a tranche of funds worth about $10.9 billion. That agreement is due to go in front of the IMF executive board.

The treasury spokesman said that the fiscal targets for the year remained unchanged. Argentina has agreed to erase its primary fiscal deficit this year as part of the IMF deal.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum