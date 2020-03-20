Noticias de Mercados
Argentine needs "substantial" debt relief; no scope for bond servicing in medium term - IMF

BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Reuters) - Argentina will need substantial relief from private creditors in its debt restructuring and there is “virtually no scope” for FX service payments to private creditors over the near-to-medium term, the IMF said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund said in a staff report that it envisaged Argentina with a primary fiscal surplus of 0.8% of GDP by 2023, rising to about 1.3% over the longer-term.

However, it said that a key near-term risk related to stronger negative impact of the current global coronavirus pandemic, which could hit Argentina more than currently assumed.

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement that Argentina would need “substantial debt relief” from private creditors to restore debt sustainability.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Cassandra Garrison and Adam Jourdan

