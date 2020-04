BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output fell 0.8% in February versus the same period a year earlier, the official statistics agency reported on Tuesday.

The dip marks the second straight month of decline after a brief increase in December which had marked the first time since April 2018 that the South American nation registered an increase in industrial output. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing byu Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sandra Maler)