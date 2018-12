BUENOS AIRES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output was down 6.8 percent year-over-year in October, and was 2.5 percent lower in the first 10 months of 2018 compared with the same period last year, official statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday.

Argentina’s industrial output fell 11.5 percent in September, Indec said last month, in the most dramatic dive in industrial production since July 2002. (Reporting by Scott Squires Editing by Leslie Adler)