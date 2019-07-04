Argentina's industrial output drops 6.9% in May

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina industrial output fell 6.9% in May compared with the same month a year ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, marking 13 straight months of production losses as the economy struggles with recession.

The data follows a revised 8.7% drop in industrial output in April. Industrial output fell 9.8% in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)