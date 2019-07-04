Noticias de Mercados
July 4, 2019 / 7:09 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Argentina's industrial output drops 6.9% in May

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina industrial output fell 6.9% in May compared with the same month a year ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, marking 13 straight months of production losses as the economy struggles with recession.

The data follows a revised 8.7% drop in industrial output in April. Industrial output fell 9.8% in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below