BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output decreased by 14.7 percent in December compared with the same month last year, government statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, the eight straight month of declines.

The country’s industrial output had dropped by 13.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)