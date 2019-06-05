Noticias de Mercados
Argentina says April industrial output crashes 8.8% yr/yr

BUENOS AIRES, June 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output fell 8.8% in April compared with the same month a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, marking 12 straight months of production losses as the economy struggles with recession and rapidly-rising consumer prices.

Argentina’s inflation is seen quickening by an eye-watering 40.3 percent in full-year 2019 while the economy shrinks 1.5 percent, according to a central bank poll that was released on Tuesday and showed more pessimist forecasts than a month earlier. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, editing by G Crosse)

