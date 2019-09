BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output fell 1.9% in July compared with the same month a year ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

July marked the fifteenth straight month of production losses in Argentina, as the country is mired in recession.

The data follows a revised 7.2% drop in industrial output in June versus the same month last year.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison