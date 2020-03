BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output decreased 0.1% in January versus the same period a year earlier, the official statistics agency reported on Thursday.

The dip comes after a brief improvement in December when industrial output was up 1.2%, marking the first time since April 2018 that the South American nation had registered an increase in industrial output. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)