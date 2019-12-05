Argentina Oct industrial production -2.3% vs same month last year

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output fell 2.3% in October versus the same month last year, government data showed on Thursday, with markets on edge ahead of the Dec. 10 inauguration of a new president who has yet to name his economic cabinet.

Argentina, Latin American’s no. 3 economy, and been mired in recession for most of the last year and is grappling with high interest rates, biting inflation and a painful debt pile.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio, writing by Hugh Bronstein