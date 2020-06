BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s industrial output crashed 33.5% in April compared with the same month last year, the government’s statistics office said on Thursday, as the lockdown that started on March 20 against the coronavirus bludgeoned Latin America’s No 3 economy. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

