Argentina consumer prices rise 3.4% in April -official statistics agency

BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.4% in April, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday, decelerating from a month earlier and giving some relief to President Mauricio Macri as he looks to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

The rise, which was below analyst forecasts of 4%, took year-to-date inflation to 15.6%. Rolling 12-month inflation was running at 55.8%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said.

