BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Argentina rose 3.2 percent in November, official statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, bringing the country’s inflation rate to 43.9 percent so far in 2018.

Inflation is expected to reach 47.5 percent by the end of the year, according to the latest central bank poll. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Gregorio)