Argentina inflation rises 2.9 percent in January

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in January, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said on Thursday, a touch faster than in December as the country looks to recover from rapid inflation last year.

Fueled by a weak peso currency, consumer prices in Argentina rose 47.6 percent in 2018, which analysts said was the highest annual rate in nearly three decades, hitting the country’s spenders as wage growth failed to keep apace.

A central bank poll of 53 analysts earlier this month forecast full-year 2019 inflation at 29 percent, dropping to 19.5 percent in 2020.

Reporting by Jorge Otoala, Adam Jourdan and Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien