UPDATE 1-Argentina inflation accelerates again in challenge for Macri

* February prices rise 3.8 pct vs month earlier

* Rolling 12-month inflation running at 51.3 pct

* Inflation rose almost 50 pct last year (Adds details, data on previous months)

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.8 percent in February, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said on Thursday, as President Mauricio Macri struggles to bring down stubborn inflation ahead of key elections this year.

The rise marked the second straight month where inflation has accelerated, underscoring the challenge facing Argentina’s leadership who are battling to stem a slide in the peso, bring down inflation and dig the country out of a recession.

Monthly inflation had risen 2.9 percent in January, down from a peak of 6.5 percent in September last year but faster than in December.

The February rise, the sharpest since October, took 2019 year-to-date inflation to 6.8 percent. Rolling 12-month inflation in the month was 51.3 percent, INDEC said.

Fueled by a weak peso currency, consumer prices in Argentina rose 47.6 percent in 2018, which analysts said was the highest annual rate in nearly three decades, hitting the country’s spenders as wage growth failed to keep apace.

Earlier this month economists raised their forecast for 2019 inflation to 31.9 percent from a previous estimate of 29.0 percent.

Reporting by Jorge Iorio and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan; editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish