UPDATE 2-Argentina inflation revs up in March for third straight month

(Adds peso close, further analyst comments)

By Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, April 16 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 4.7% in March, the government statistics agency said on Tuesday, accelerating from the previous month as Latin America’s No. 3 economy struggles to get inflation in check.

The rise marked the third consecutive month in which the pace of inflation has quickened and takes the year-to-date rise to 11.8%. Rolling 12-month inflation is running at 54.7%, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said.

“That’s a very bad number,” said Alberto Bernal, chief emerging markets strategist at XP Investments in New York, adding it would force the central bank to keep already sky-high rates elevated to help protect the peso currency.

Argentina has been battling with inflation since last year, when prices rose 47.6%, battering people’s spending power and hurting President Mauricio Macri’s popularity ahead of make-or-break national elections later this year.

The country has also been hit by broader financial turmoil that has left a third of the population in poverty, pushed interest rates skyward and sent the peso currency tumbling against the dollar.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that the significantly larger-than-expected jump had been driven by rising prices for food, clothing, regulated tariffs and seasonal school tuition fees.

The bank described the March data as “intense” and said that while the annual inflation figure should moderate, it would still likely end 2019 at an “extraordinarily high” 36%.

The peso, one of the worst performing currencies globally this year, weakened 1.79 percent on Tuesday after recovering last week from recent record lows against the greenback.

Economists polled by Argentina’s central bank earlier this month sharply raised their forecast for full-year 2019 inflation to 36% from a previous estimate of 31.9%.

Analysts said price rises could be starting to peak and should start to slow from next month. March was the fastest rise since October last year when prices rose 5.4%.

“Only in May we will be able to see monthly inflation slowing, due to lower impact of tariffs and because it is a month with few seasonal increases,” said Lorenzo Sigaut Gravina, a director at consultancy Ecolatina.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; editing by G Crosse and Grant McCool