November 14, 2019 / 7:29 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 28 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Argentina's inflation slows to 3.3% in October

(Adds macro-economic and political context, graphic)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.3% in October, the country’s statistics agency said on Thursday, slower than analysts had forecast and sharply down from a steep 5.9% registered a month before.

The October figure put year-to-date inflation at 42.2% and the 12-month rate at 50.5%, a statement from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said.

It was the final official inflation reading expected before the Dec. 10 inauguration of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, who will inherit a troubled economy from incumbent Mauricio Macri amid stalling growth and fast rising consumer prices.

