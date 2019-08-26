Argentina opposition candidate Fernandez says working on plan for mining sector - source

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez met with mining companies on Monday in capital Buenos Aires to discuss his plans for the sector, two sources who attended the meeting said.

Fernandez, the front-runner for October’s presidential election, told the companies that his team has been working on a plan to benefit the Vaca Muerta shale oil play and the country’s mining sector, one of the sources added.

Fernandez also said he wanted to promote the flow of dollars into Argentina, without putting controls on taking money out, the source said. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)