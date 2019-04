BUENOS AIRES, April 4 (Reuters) - Argentine industrial output fell 8.5 percent in February versus the same month last year, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Thursday, marking the 10th straight month of declines.

Recession-hit Argentina’s industrial output fell 10.8 percent in January and 14.7 percent in December, which has heaped pressure on President Mauricio Macri as he looks to juggle reviving growth while reining in rampant inflation. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)