BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso strengthened 0.19 percent to touch the limit of the central bank’s ‘no-intervention’ trading band on Monday when it hit 37.3 per dollar, opening the door for possible dollar buying in the foreign exchange market by the monetary authority. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

