UPDATE 1-Argentine peso slides to record low 43.9 per dollar

BUENOS AIRES, March 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s peso weakened nearly 3 percent on Wednesday, setting a new record low of 43.9 per U.S. dollar as concern about inflation, weak growth and October’s presidential election bit into market confidence in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

Investors have been rattled by Argentina’s inability to contain consumer prices, which are rising at a rate of more than 50 percent per year while benchmark interest rates gallop along at more than 66 percent.

The local currency, which strengthened at the start of the year, fell 2.85 percent on Wednesday after hitting a record low close of 42.65 per greenback on Tuesday. It has weakened steadily since the middle of last month.

The falling peso has raised fears of a repeat of 2018, when the currency lost half it value against the dollar. Argentine President Mauricio Macri said the country had been pummeled by economic “storms” last year.

The country’s central bank and treasury have signaled a more hawkish stance over the last month, looking to tighten monetary policy in order to tame inflation and protect the peso, which analysts said should limit the recent weakness.

Macri was forced by the tumbling peso last year to negotiate a $56.3 billion standby financing deal with the International Monetary Fund. The agreement requires his government to erase its primary fiscal deficit. His politically painful utility subsidy cuts are part of that fiscal effort.

Latin American currencies, including Brazil’s real, fell more broadly on Wednesday.

