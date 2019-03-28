UPDATE 2-Argentine peso reverses losses on cenbank measure to boost deposits

(Updates with peso rise, central bank measures)

By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, March 28 (Reuters) - Argentine’s peso strengthened on Thursday, reversing an earlier decline and putting the brakes on a recent plunge that has seen the currency trade at its weakest ever level against the dollar.

The uptick in the peso came after the country’s central bank announced new measures to boost peso deposits by encouraging higher rates for depositors. This would help stem recent safe-haven dollar buying that has dragged down the currency.

The peso rose 1.4 percent to 43.3 per U.S. dollar after opening 0.11 percent weaker, traders told Reuters. The currency had tumbled 2.9 percent on Wednesday to post an all-time low close of 43.90 per dollar.

The peso is coming off two days of brutal losses as concerns mount over inflation, weak growth and an upcoming contentious presidential election in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

The currency, which lost half its value against the dollar last year, has been one of the world’s worst-performing currencies in 2019, losing over 14 percent since the beginning of the year. It has tumbled more than 10 percent this month.

Argentina’s central bank and Treasury have signaled a more hawkish stance over the last month, looking to tighten monetary policy in order to tame inflation and protect the peso, which analysts said should limit the recent weakness.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy