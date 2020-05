BUENOS AIRES, May 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s black market peso weakened to 136 per U.S. dollar, traders said on Thursday, widening its gap with the official foreign exchange rate to more than 100% as the country negotiates a restructuring of its sovereign bonds.

The country’s official peso rate is supported by central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market.

