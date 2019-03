BUENOS AIRES, March 1 (Reuters) - Argentina collected 330.89 billion pesos ($8.4 billion) in February tax revenue, the government’s Indec statistics agency said on Friday, marking an increase of 40.4 percent over the tax take in February 2018.

Inflation in Argentina since February of 2018 spiked beyond 40 percent. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Dan Grebler)