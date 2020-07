BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentine tax revenue in June rose 20.1% to 545.96 billion pesos ($7.74 billion) versus the same month last year, the government’s AFIP tax agency said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)

