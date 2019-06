BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina had a trade surplus of $1.373 billion in May, the government statistics agency INDEC said on Wednesday, compared with a deficit of $938 million in the same month a year ago.

South America’s second largest economy, which has seen exports bolstered by a weak local peso currency, posted a trade surplus of $1.13 billion in April. (Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Cassandra Garison; Editing by Sandra Maler)